Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 14,989 Shares of Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.47% of Ciner Resources worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciner Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Ciner Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Ciner Resources stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. Ciner Resources LP has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $427.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Ciner Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.57%.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.