Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,661 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.87% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 409.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 51,755 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $16.69 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

