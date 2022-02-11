Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,354 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.07% of Upland Software worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,892,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 19.9% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 211,919 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 30.7% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after purchasing an additional 195,050 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 24.9% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 145,727 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $565.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

