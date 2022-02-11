Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 869,091 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of CEMEX worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,672,000 after purchasing an additional 796,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CEMEX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,493,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,548,000 after buying an additional 85,464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CEMEX by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,587,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,573,000 after buying an additional 2,367,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CEMEX by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after buying an additional 3,042,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,820,000. 35.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

CEMEX stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

