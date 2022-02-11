Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $310.43 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $360.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.84.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

