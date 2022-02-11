Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.58 Million Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 221,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Mueller Water Products worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 383.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,161,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,897,000 after buying an additional 1,714,648 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,519,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 97,036 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 1,200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,264,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,571,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MWA. Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.94 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

