Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $11.13 Million Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Worthington Industries worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.