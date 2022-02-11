Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 58,980 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,980 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Kforce worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kforce during the second quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

KFRC stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.