Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.64% of M/I Homes worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 18.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 11.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 92.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after buying an additional 215,777 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 61.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.1% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:MHO opened at $48.92 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.36 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

