Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,831 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.20% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 40,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPH. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of AMPH opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.71. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,995 shares of company stock worth $2,659,578. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

