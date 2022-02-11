Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,524 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Integer worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,730,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Integer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,449,000 after buying an additional 29,172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 9.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,624,000 after buying an additional 92,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 992,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 17.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,380,000 after acquiring an additional 120,448 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

ITGR opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

