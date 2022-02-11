Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 107,802 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Avnet worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avnet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Avnet by 39.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 159,949 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 3.3% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVT opened at $40.61 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

