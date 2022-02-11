Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, an increase of 742.4% from the January 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSEV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 1,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,229. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Gores Holdings VII has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

