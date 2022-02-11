Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 618.2% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 612,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,864 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 595,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 245,100 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 334,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

NASDAQ GIIXU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. 430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,874. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. Gores Holdings VIII has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.