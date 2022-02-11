Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $329,919,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after buying an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $159.74 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.58. The firm has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

