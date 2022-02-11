Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 138,492 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 196.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,168 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 138,492 shares during the period. eBay comprises about 0.6% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6,928.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,693 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,306 shares of company stock valued at $833,999 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Shares of EBAY opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $69.71. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

