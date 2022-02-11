Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 499.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,075 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Micron Technology by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $91.02 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

