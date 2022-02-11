Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 4,127 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,728 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Netflix by 390.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,231 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,435 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $80,830,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 167.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 164,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $100,418,000 after buying an additional 103,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $406.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.87. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

