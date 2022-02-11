GravityCoin (GXX) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $11,972.17 and approximately $6.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.24 or 0.06904135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,305.21 or 0.99746332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00049995 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006219 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,056,933 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.