Grin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.63 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $16.76 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,395.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.52 or 0.06959512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00294865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.74 or 0.00758913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014572 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00077970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.91 or 0.00398406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00224851 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 96,683,580 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.