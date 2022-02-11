GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Down 99.8% in January

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the January 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,831,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PHOT remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. GrowLife has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.24.

GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter.

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation and industries.

