Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $21.52 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,815 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $21,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after acquiring an additional 453,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,915,000 after purchasing an additional 425,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,077,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,793,000 after purchasing an additional 282,130 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,935,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $97.88 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

