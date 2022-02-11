Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $22.03 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 973,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,740 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Range Resources worth $22,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 79.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after buying an additional 2,166,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Range Resources by 43.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,504,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after buying an additional 759,045 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,894,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,317,000 after buying an additional 700,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $13,945,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

