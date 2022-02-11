Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $24.32 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,379 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $24,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Barclays reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average is $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

