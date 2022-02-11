Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $25.49 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $25,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $215.22 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.60 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.47.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.