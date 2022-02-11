Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,999 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $24,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $140.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.40. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,136 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

