Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $24,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 33,327 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 206,196 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

GLPI stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

