Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $396.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.37 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.75.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

