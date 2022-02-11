Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,501 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,612,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 272,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 54,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GD opened at $211.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $161.57 and a twelve month high of $216.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.97 and its 200 day moving average is $202.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

