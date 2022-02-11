Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 47,834 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 410,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,834 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Ventas worth $22,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 17.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ventas by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 8.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

VTR stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

