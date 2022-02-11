Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,913 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $25,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,832 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,232,000 after purchasing an additional 323,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,071,163 shares of company stock valued at $707,190,408. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

EL opened at $315.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.28 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.54.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

