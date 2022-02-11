Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 59,189 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 59,189 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $33,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

