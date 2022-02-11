Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 60,208 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,208 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $21,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 4.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $59,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after buying an additional 187,448 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 121,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

