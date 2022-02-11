Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,081 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,081 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $20,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,828,000 after acquiring an additional 79,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,061,000 after purchasing an additional 438,293 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $130.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 85.07%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.