Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 98,077 Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,475,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,077 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 3.44% of MSD Acquisition worth $24,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSD Acquisition by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 674,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in MSD Acquisition by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 94,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSDA opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

