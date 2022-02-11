Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 1,333.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ GURE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,507. Gulf Resources has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $54.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Xiaobin Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $142,500. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Resources stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Gulf Resources worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.