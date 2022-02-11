HeadHunter Group (HHR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR) in the last few weeks:

2/10/2022 – HeadHunter Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/2/2022 – HeadHunter Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/31/2022 – HeadHunter Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

1/25/2022 – HeadHunter Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

1/19/2022 – HeadHunter Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

1/12/2022 – HeadHunter Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Shares of HHR traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,706. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

