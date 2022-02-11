HeartBout Trading Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $68,157.78 and approximately $639.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00038300 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00102379 BTC.

About HeartBout

HB is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

