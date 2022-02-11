Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Helen of Troy worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,116,000 after buying an additional 242,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,210,000 after buying an additional 67,061 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 142,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 311,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,082,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth $6,455,000.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $203.74 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $199.86 and a 1 year high of $256.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

