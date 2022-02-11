Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to post $90.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.42 million and the lowest is $84.95 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $35.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 155.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $292.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.47 million to $308.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $421.22 million, with estimates ranging from $392.15 million to $473.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

HT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $18,830,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,214,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $6,188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a market cap of $380.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

