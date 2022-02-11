Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,976.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,976 ($26.72) and last traded at GBX 1,977.50 ($26.74), with a volume of 25745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,005 ($27.11).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($38.95) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($40.57) to GBX 2,800 ($37.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.27) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,642 ($35.73).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,128.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,339.51. The stock has a market cap of £4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

