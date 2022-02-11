Hive (HIVE) Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Hive has a total market cap of $420.56 million and $13.77 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002510 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000661 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003820 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,879,092 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

