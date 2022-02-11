Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.52 Million

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $30.54 million and approximately $11.52 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hot Cross has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.78 or 0.06914282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,413.65 or 1.00164497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00047176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00049998 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006216 BTC.

About Hot Cross

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

