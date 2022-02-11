Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Update

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the January 15th total of 620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 40,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 612,118 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH remained flat at $$0.59 during midday trading on Friday. 449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,040,229. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

