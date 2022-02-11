Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Shares in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AY has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Shares of AY stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

