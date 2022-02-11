Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 134,000 Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.39% of Edify Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 423,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 123,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 32,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition

Shares of EAC stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

