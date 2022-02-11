Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 95,760 DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.58% of DarioHealth as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Aegis reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

DRIO stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $148.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.40. DarioHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

