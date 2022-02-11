Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $103.21 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

