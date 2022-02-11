Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Otter Tail worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. Sidoti cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

