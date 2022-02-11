Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 4,261 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $15,666,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 483.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 266,982 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $10,414,230,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 450,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 251,255 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $39.74 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

